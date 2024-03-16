National Bank Financial Weighs in on Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Fairfax Financial in a report released on Monday, March 11th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $66.77 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $48.75. The consensus estimate for Fairfax Financial’s current full-year earnings is $185.09 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s Q2 2024 earnings at $60.83 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $44.63 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $52.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $208.53 EPS.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$71.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$81.40 by C($9.42). Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of C$9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.25 billion.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,550.00 to C$1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,085.00 to C$1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,650.00 to C$1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,800.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1,725.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TSE FFH opened at C$1,519.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1,375.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1,245.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of C$34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.86. Fairfax Financial has a 1 year low of C$863.55 and a 1 year high of C$1,533.73.

Insider Activity at Fairfax Financial

In other Fairfax Financial news, Director Brian Johnston Porter acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1,509.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,433,930. In other Fairfax Financial news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,468.47, for a total transaction of C$1,468,470.00. Also, Director Brian Johnston Porter bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1,509.40 per share, with a total value of C$150,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,433,930. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fairfax Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $19.871 per share. This represents a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Fairfax Financial’s previous annual dividend of $13.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 17th. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.49%.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.