National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Position Cut by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in National Grid in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in National Grid by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in National Grid by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in National Grid by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NGG traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,441. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.73. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $74.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on NGG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,201.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NGG

About National Grid

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.