NCC Group (LON:NCC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $115.64

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 115.64 ($1.48) and traded as high as GBX 123.20 ($1.58). NCC Group shares last traded at GBX 123 ($1.58), with a volume of 482,682 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £391.86 million, a PE ratio of -3,125.00 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 124.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 115.83.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. NCC Group’s payout ratio is -12,500.00%.

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company operates in two segments, Cyber Security and Software Resilience. It offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

