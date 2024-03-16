Needham & Company LLC Cuts ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target to $32.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.94.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ACAD stock opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.63 and a beta of 0.40. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.99.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $231.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.79 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $137,584.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,626.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock worth $335,105 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,925,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,463,000 after buying an additional 525,048 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 11,576,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,255,000 after buying an additional 1,793,288 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,039,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,446,000 after buying an additional 170,370 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,778,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,902,000 after buying an additional 184,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,550,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,649,000 after buying an additional 271,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.