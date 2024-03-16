Needham & Company LLC Trims Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Target Price to $18.00

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cryoport Trading Up 3.1 %

CYRX opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $743.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 11.58, a current ratio of 12.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average of $14.20. Cryoport has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $24.30.

Institutional Trading of Cryoport

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 7,703,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,891,000 after buying an additional 214,763 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,657,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,657,000 after acquiring an additional 98,569 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,464,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,659,000 after acquiring an additional 807,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,347,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,745,000 after acquiring an additional 178,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 17.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,228,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,700,000 after acquiring an additional 485,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

