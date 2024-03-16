Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Trading 8.4% Higher

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49. 12,790 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 58,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.68.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, provides various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The Nel Hydrogen Fueling segment produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fueling and long range as conventional fossil fuel vehicles, include cars, buses, trucks, and other applications.

