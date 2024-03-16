Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,323 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 11,616 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 2.2% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $15,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 94.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $460.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.61.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $7.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $605.88. 6,671,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,884,806. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $559.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $477.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.54 and a 1-year high of $624.42.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 298,003 shares of company stock worth $162,647,852. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

