Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Shares Up 3.6%

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA)'s stock price was up 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.35 and last traded at $15.35. Approximately 587,736 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 314,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.81.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neumora Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.69.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts expect that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,360,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST purchased a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,692,000. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,990,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,940,000 after purchasing an additional 190,632 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,870,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 704.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 592,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 518,822 shares during the last quarter.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

