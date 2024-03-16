New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NYT. StockNews.com upgraded New York Times from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Argus upgraded New York Times from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.67.

Get New York Times alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NYT

New York Times Stock Performance

Shares of NYT stock opened at $43.61 on Tuesday. New York Times has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.62.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $676.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.02 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that New York Times will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.41%.

Insider Activity at New York Times

In related news, Director David S. Perpich sold 3,014 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $132,706.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,813 shares in the company, valued at $916,396.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 13,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $597,381.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,379.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $132,706.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,813 shares in the company, valued at $916,396.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,557 shares of company stock worth $1,029,968. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of New York Times

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYT. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in New York Times by 61.5% in the first quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 6,490,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,866 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,754,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in New York Times by 16,960.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,782,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,866,000 after buying an additional 1,772,236 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in New York Times by 31.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,741,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,201,000 after buying an additional 1,389,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its stake in New York Times by 65.5% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 1,929,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,985,000 after buying an additional 763,474 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Times Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.