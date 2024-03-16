NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $1.55 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

NASDAQ NGM opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.26. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $4.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,770,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,472 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 334,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 120,797 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 134.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 52,331 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 220,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 133,999 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 62,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 18,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

