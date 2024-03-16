Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Shares Down 9.1%

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) shares were down 9.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.67 and last traded at $11.73. Approximately 487,978 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,212,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Nkarta from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Nkarta from $9.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.35. The stock has a market cap of $596.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.73.

In other news, insider James Trager sold 4,143 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $49,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider James Trager sold 4,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $49,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Shook sold 3,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $31,044.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,392 shares of company stock worth $165,512 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Nkarta by 39.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 23.1% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a lymphocyte that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

