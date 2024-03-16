Nomura Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Nomura reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on STLA. Wolfe Research began coverage on Stellantis in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. HSBC downgraded Stellantis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Stellantis in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set an underweight rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Stellantis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.23.

NYSE:STLA opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.71. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 800,000 shares of Stellantis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $4,288,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 37,851,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,885,219.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,832,000. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Stellantis by 307.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Stellantis by 953.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Stellantis by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

