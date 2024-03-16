Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) PT Lowered to $4.00

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Benchmark from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Noodles & Company from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Noodles & Company has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.29. The stock has a market cap of $80.98 million, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.65.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

