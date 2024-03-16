North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $286.60

North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 286.60 ($3.67) and traded as low as GBX 279 ($3.57). North American Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 281 ($3.60), with a volume of 554,829 shares changing hands.

North American Income Trust Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 286.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 278.05. The firm has a market cap of £385.95 million, a P/E ratio of 14,050.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 7.40.

North American Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. North American Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55,000.00%.

About North American Income Trust

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

