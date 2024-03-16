North West (TSE:NWC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.09

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$37.09 and traded as high as C$39.14. North West shares last traded at C$38.54, with a volume of 79,662 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NWC shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on North West from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on North West from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$39.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.14.

In related news, Senior Officer Cole James Ashley Akerstream sold 640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.31, for a total value of C$25,159.62. In other news, Senior Officer Cole James Ashley Akerstream sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.31, for a total transaction of C$25,159.62. Also, Senior Officer Leanne Flewitt sold 995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.08, for a total value of C$38,884.60. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The Canadian operations comprises Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; solo market, a store in remote market; Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

