Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.55-3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.74. Nucor also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 3.550-3.650 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nucor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $186.67.

Get Nucor alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NUE

Nucor Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $188.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor has a 1 year low of $129.79 and a 1 year high of $195.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.64.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nucor will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 12.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,902,206.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,687.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,113,656.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at $15,902,206.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,330 shares of company stock valued at $13,672,548 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 127,059.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,461,138,000 after purchasing an additional 155,109,984 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nucor by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,880,000 after purchasing an additional 979,824 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $111,725,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 21,987.3% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 528,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,899,000 after purchasing an additional 526,597 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Nucor by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,116,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,322,000 after purchasing an additional 464,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

(Get Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.