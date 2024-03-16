NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Guardian Financial Partners LLC

Guardian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 75.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,870 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.8% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,773 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $878.37 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.94 and a fifty-two week high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $706.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $546.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,588,833.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,774 shares of company stock valued at $74,323,328. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. CICC Research started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $740.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Edward Jones lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $829.66.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

