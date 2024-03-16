NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Parkside Advisors LLC

Parkside Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,218 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% in the third quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 857 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 529 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 4.1% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total value of $10,000,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,020,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total value of $10,000,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,020,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at $645,588,833.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,774 shares of company stock valued at $74,323,328. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $829.66.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.1 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $878.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $706.74 and a 200-day moving average of $546.91. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $238.94 and a one year high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.