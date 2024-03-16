Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.90

Shares of Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.90 and traded as high as $24.08. Ohio Valley Banc shares last traded at $23.70, with a volume of 4,484 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.21 and its 200 day moving average is $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $116.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 9.19%.

Ohio Valley Banc Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Ohio Valley Banc in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Ohio Valley Banc in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Ohio Valley Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. 20.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

