OKB (OKB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $20.97 Million

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. OKB has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion and $20.97 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKB token can currently be bought for about $67.27 or 0.00098649 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OKB has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About OKB

OKB’s launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 246,638,974 tokens. The Reddit community for OKB is https://reddit.com/r/okx. The official website for OKB is www.okx.com. OKB’s official Twitter account is @okx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OKB

According to CryptoCompare, “OKB is the utility token of the OKX ecosystem, a prominent global cryptocurrency exchange. OKB offers its holders benefits like trading fee discounts and exclusive access within the ecosystem. OKB is integral to the OKX ecosystem, used for availing discounts, earning passive income, and participating in token sales. Created by Mingxing “Star” Xu, the founder of OKX and CEO of OKCoin.com, OKB is part of a Buy-Back & Burn program initiated in 2019 to maintain its value, reducing the original total supply of 300 million tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

