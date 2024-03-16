Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by Hamlin Capital Management LLC

Hamlin Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,803,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 36,943 shares during the quarter. Old Republic International accounts for about 4.4% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $141,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 1,069.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 167.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 779.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Old Republic International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Insider Transactions at Old Republic International

In other Old Republic International news, Director Barbara Adachi bought 1,925 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $55,055.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,367. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Old Republic International news, Director Barbara Adachi bought 1,925 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $55,055.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,367. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $180,890.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,271.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,280,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,931. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.32. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $30.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 12.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.48%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

