OMNIQ Corp. (NASDAQ:OMQS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

OMNIQ Corp. (NASDAQ:OMQS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the February 14th total of 69,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OMNIQ

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OMNIQ by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 196,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 21,027 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in OMNIQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of OMNIQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of OMNIQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of OMNIQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMNIQ Price Performance

Shares of OMQS opened at $0.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.18. OMNIQ has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $6.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average is $0.83.

About OMNIQ

OMNIQ Corp. provides artificial intelligence based solutions in the United States. It provides computerized and machine vision image processing solution to deliver data collection, real time surveillance, and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications.

