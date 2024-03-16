OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

OncoCyte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OCX opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.13. OncoCyte has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $7.40.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OncoCyte

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in OncoCyte by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 247,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,784 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in OncoCyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in OncoCyte by 5.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 24,964 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in OncoCyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.