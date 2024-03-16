Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 525 Shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (NYSEARCA:ROKT)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its position in SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (NYSEARCA:ROKT – Free Report) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors owned approximately 0.37% of SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF by 479.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ROKT opened at $43.56 on Friday. SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF has a 52-week low of $37.98 and a 52-week high of $45.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.88.

SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF Profile

The SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (ROKT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Final Frontiers index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US equities associated with space and deep sea exploration. ROKT was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

