Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Upgraded at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Oracle’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.42 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.24 EPS.

ORCL has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones raised shares of Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.33.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $125.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $345.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.27. Oracle has a 1-year low of $82.08 and a 1-year high of $129.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 298.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

