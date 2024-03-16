Oxen (OXEN) Trading Up 22.5% This Week

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oxen has traded 22.5% higher against the dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $11.04 million and $6,969.19 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,229.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $405.64 or 0.00594522 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.47 or 0.00129659 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008873 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00046870 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.80 or 0.00212219 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00051848 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.40 or 0.00128097 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 67,120,924 coins. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

