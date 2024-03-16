Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Shares Acquired by &Partners

&Partners grew its stake in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 253,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,003 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,825,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after acquiring an additional 328,744 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 2,709,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,169,000 after acquiring an additional 65,316 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 481,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 94,025 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 432,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 85,196 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 364,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 12,844 shares during the period. 6.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OXLC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,091,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,728. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.38 million, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.17. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $5.70.

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.36%.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

