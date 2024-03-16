PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020,923 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,742,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,948,000 after buying an additional 4,082,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,885,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 249.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2,578.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,292,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,357 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $511,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares in the company, valued at $10,589,751.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $212,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,814.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $511,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,589,751.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PACCAR

PACCAR Stock Up 2.7 %

PCAR stock traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.33. The company had a trading volume of 7,281,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,968. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.48 and a fifty-two week high of $118.95. The company has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.56.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.