PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $453.45

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 453.45 ($5.81) and traded as low as GBX 439.20 ($5.63). PageGroup shares last traded at GBX 448.60 ($5.75), with a volume of 351,149 shares changing hands.

PageGroup Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,399.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 453.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 439.04.

Get PageGroup alerts:

PageGroup Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a GBX 11.24 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 2.46%. PageGroup’s payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

PageGroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers executive search services, such as search, selection, and talent management solutions for organizations on a permanent and interim basis under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.