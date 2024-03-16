Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.60. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 265,038 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Palatin Technologies from $70.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Palatin Technologies Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $24.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 million. Palatin Technologies had a negative net margin of 445.12% and a negative return on equity of 583.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 548,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 166,071 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,671 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $2,348,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 115,168.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 28,792 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

Featured Articles

