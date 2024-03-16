Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Position Increased by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,988 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,511,732 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,215,410,000 after buying an additional 304,272 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,174,000 after buying an additional 2,332,827 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $751,276,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 12.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,380,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,116,000 after buying an additional 482,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,430,299 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $804,199,000 after buying an additional 86,995 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 1.9 %

PANW stock opened at $282.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.21. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.30 and a twelve month high of $380.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $324.69 and its 200-day moving average is $283.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total transaction of $5,810,645.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,510,086.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,153 shares of company stock worth $44,107,332 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Raymond James lowered Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Northland Securities lowered Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $363.00 to $337.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $302.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.