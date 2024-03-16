Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pampa Energía from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pampa Energía presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

PAM opened at $39.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pampa Energía has a 12-month low of $26.95 and a 12-month high of $52.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PointState Capital LP raised its position in Pampa Energía by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 672,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,127,000 after purchasing an additional 183,650 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its stake in Pampa Energía by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 622,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,829,000 after acquiring an additional 151,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 28.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 465,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,379,000 after purchasing an additional 102,677 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after purchasing an additional 254,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pampa Energía by 2,210.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 301,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an independent energy integrated company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal generation plants, thermal gas-fired thermal generation plants, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

