PancakeSwap Price Hits $4.50 on Top Exchanges (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. During the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded up 25.3% against the US dollar. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and $244.15 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PancakeSwap token can now be purchased for about $4.50 or 0.00006628 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap was first traded on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 390,671,804 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,563,346 tokens. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PancakeSwap’s official message board is blog.pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance.

PancakeSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is a decentralized exchange that allows for trustless trading of cryptocurrencies and tokenized assets on the Binance Smart Chain. It was created by a team of anonymous developers and is maintained by a decentralized community. PancakeSwap can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and is known for its low fees and fast transaction speeds. To use PancakeSwap, one must connect their wallet, add Binance Coin or another supported cryptocurrency, purchase CAKE, PancakeSwap’s native token, and then use CAKE to trade.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

