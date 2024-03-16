PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Rating Increased to Buy at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Sidoti currently has $61.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

PAR has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded PAR Technology to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded PAR Technology from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on PAR Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.57.

PAR stock opened at $41.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.98. PAR Technology has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $49.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.70 and a 200-day moving average of $40.98.

In related news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $189,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in PAR Technology by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in PAR Technology by 1,087.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in PAR Technology by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in PAR Technology by 533.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in PAR Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

