&Partners Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

&Partners increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in Chevron were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,924,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,303,688,000 after acquiring an additional 458,080 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chevron by 7.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,166,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,761,223,000 after buying an additional 2,244,995 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 1.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,236,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,059,834,000 after buying an additional 368,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Chevron by 2.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,705,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,828,537,000 after buying an additional 569,850 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $155.55. The company had a trading volume of 20,387,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,032,758. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.23. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $172.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.39%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.56.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

