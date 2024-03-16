&Partners Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

&Partners grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 659.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,403 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,756,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,005,483. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $100.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.30.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

