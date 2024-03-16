&Partners Buys Shares of 10,808 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

&Partners purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Curated Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $624,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.85. 1,995,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,283,892. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $175.89.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

