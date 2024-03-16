&Partners Has $3.10 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

&Partners lowered its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises 0.8% of &Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. &Partners’ holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Blackstone by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 87,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Blackstone by 7.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 121,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,002,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. acquired a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $2,314,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Blackstone by 1,722.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 504,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,046,000 after acquiring an additional 476,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 1.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,313. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 232 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,313. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,592,668 shares of company stock worth $38,521,631. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $124.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,840,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,990,177. The company has a market capitalization of $89.31 billion, a PE ratio of 68.26, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $133.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on Blackstone from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.53.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

