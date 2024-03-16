&Partners Has $6 Million Stock Holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

&Partners trimmed its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,097 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Core Equity ETF accounts for 1.5% of &Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. &Partners owned approximately 0.52% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $5,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGUS. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGUS traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.42. The stock had a trading volume of 398,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,382. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $30.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

