&Partners Invests $1.46 Million in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

&Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 33,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.45. The company had a trading volume of 13,766,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,296,245. The firm has a market cap of $121.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.07. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $50.36.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

