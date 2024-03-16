&Partners Purchases 2,764 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

&Partners raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 226.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,984 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 577 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 1,695 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $551.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.33.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $490.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,713,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,268,523. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $452.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $554.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $509.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $517.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.79 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

