&Partners Purchases New Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

&Partners bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Whale Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% during the third quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 112,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,386,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Lam Research by 0.9% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,994,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter worth $226,000. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its position in Lam Research by 1.5% in the third quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 104,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Savoie Capital LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter worth $5,190,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $63,280,668. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,395 shares of company stock worth $10,593,331 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $811.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LRCX

Lam Research Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $15.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $910.09. 1,974,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,567. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $478.77 and a 52 week high of $1,007.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $119.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $875.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $747.23.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.