&Partners Sells 3,040 Shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV)

&Partners lowered its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the quarter. &Partners owned 2.38% of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 162.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 490.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of FBCV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.10. 5,975 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.91 million, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.76.

About Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF

The Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (FBCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected large-cap global value stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCV was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

