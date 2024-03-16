&Partners Takes Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

&Partners bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 84,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,000. &Partners owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 389,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,526,000 after buying an additional 37,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 41,053 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 41.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 16,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

VRP stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.71. 205,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,062. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $23.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.81.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.