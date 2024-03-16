Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Shares Bought by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,862 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 91.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Payoneer Global by 63.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAYO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark started coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.29.

In other Payoneer Global news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 12,447 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $60,741.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,190,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,569,986.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 16,697 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $89,996.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,156,731 shares in the company, valued at $17,014,780.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 12,447 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $60,741.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,190,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,569,986.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 440,388 shares of company stock valued at $2,069,482. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYO opened at $4.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average of $5.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $6.48.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

