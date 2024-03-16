PayPal USD (PYUSD) Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 16th. One PayPal USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001464 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PayPal USD has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. PayPal USD has a total market cap of $189.87 million and $20.45 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PayPal USD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About PayPal USD

PayPal USD’s total supply is 190,082,198 tokens. The official website for PayPal USD is www.paypal.com/pyusd. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal.

PayPal USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 190,082,197.76. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99793972 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $19,585,121.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPal USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayPal USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PayPal USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayPal USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.