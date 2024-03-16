PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) SVP Sells $2,202,800.00 in Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $2,202,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,829,813.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PBF Energy Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of PBF stock opened at $56.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.36. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $58.65.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of PBF Energy

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,454,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,832,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 9.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,287 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 1,112.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 966,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,718,000 after acquiring an additional 886,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 253.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,569,000 after acquiring an additional 828,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBF Energy

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.