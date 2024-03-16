PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 2.1% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.66. The stock had a trading volume of 21,887,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,994,134. The company has a market capitalization of $226.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

