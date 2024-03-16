Perfect Moment Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:PMNT) Quiet Period Set To End on March 19th

Perfect Moment’s (NASDAQ:PMNT – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, March 19th. Perfect Moment had issued 1,334,000 shares in its public offering on February 8th. The total size of the offering was $8,004,000 based on an initial share price of $6.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Perfect Moment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PMNT opened at $3.63 on Friday. Perfect Moment has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $6.05.

Insider Transactions at Perfect Moment

In related news, CEO Mark Buckley acquired 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jane Gottschalk acquired 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,738,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,432,296. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Buckley acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 34,099 shares of company stock worth $204,594.

Perfect Moment Company Profile

Perfect Moment Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fashion brand that offers ski, surf, and activewear collections under the brand name of Perfect Moment. It offers skiwear, outerwear, swimwear and activewear for women, men, and children. The company sells its collections directly to customers through e-commerce and to wholesale accounts, as well as through other sales partnerships.

