Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.49

Shares of Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.49 and traded as low as $25.30. Peritus High Yield ETF shares last traded at $25.49, with a volume of 43,200 shares trading hands.

Peritus High Yield ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.49. The company has a market cap of $94.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Peritus High Yield ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Peritus High Yield ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Peritus High Yield ETF Company Profile

The High Yield ETF (HYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund seeks to generate high current income and capital appreciation via high-yield corporate debt securities of any maturity. HYLD was launched on Nov 30, 2010 and is managed by Eve Capital.

